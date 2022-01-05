Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.07 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $587.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.89.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

