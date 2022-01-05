Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period.

NYSE GE opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

