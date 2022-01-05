Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 201646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

