Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 618 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

