Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.