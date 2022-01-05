Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 119 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

