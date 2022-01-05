Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 2,910 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

