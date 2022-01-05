Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,343.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,304.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,772.04.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.