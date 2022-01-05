Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 149 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.60.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $432.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.