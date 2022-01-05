Citigroup Upgrades London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to “Buy”

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

