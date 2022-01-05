Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.84.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

