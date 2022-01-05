Cim LLC Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cim LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.30. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.21 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

