Cim LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

NYSE KL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.