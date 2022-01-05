Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.51. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

