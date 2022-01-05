Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Cap Reaches $152.53 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $152.53 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $214.80 or 0.00464157 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

