Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:CHR traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.49. 312,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.10. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$620.00 million and a PE ratio of -24.23.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

