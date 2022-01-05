Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.84.

Shares of CD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 1,621,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,104. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

