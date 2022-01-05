China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in December

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

Shares of CRHKY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. China Resources Beer has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.