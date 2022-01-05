China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 605,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CNPPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised China Overseas Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

