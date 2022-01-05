China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 46,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
Shares of RNHEF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. China Dili Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About China Dili Group
