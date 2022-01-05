China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 46,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Shares of RNHEF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. China Dili Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

