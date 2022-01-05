China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of China CITIC Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.83.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.