China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.