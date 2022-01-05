Chiliz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250.27 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $250.27 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,920,747 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

