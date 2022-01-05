Chia Network (XCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.43 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.95 or 0.00213159 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $272.38 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,752,762 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

