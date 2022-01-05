Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.