Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.