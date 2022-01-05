Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 3,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.70. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.