Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 414,025 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,025 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $50,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SLM by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,921,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in SLM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in SLM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 730,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SLM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 21,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,459. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

