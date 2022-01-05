Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 168,625 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $63,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 139,441 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.