Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,209 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

