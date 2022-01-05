Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $58.54 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Crown worth $58,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $109.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

