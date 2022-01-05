Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $16.42 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418,275 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

