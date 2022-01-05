Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $138.86 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Fortive worth $138,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,266,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.