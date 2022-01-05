Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Signature Bank worth $75,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $132.05 and a 1 year high of $342.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

