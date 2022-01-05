Centre Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

