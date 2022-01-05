Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVCY stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

