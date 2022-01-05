Centaur (CNTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $543,896.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $543,896.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.