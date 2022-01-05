Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.84

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.84 and last traded at C$16.68, with a volume of 1319355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.87. The company has a market cap of C$34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.