Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 755.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 75,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,667. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

