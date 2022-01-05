CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $445.34 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $445.34 million and $24.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

