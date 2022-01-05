CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 22,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.