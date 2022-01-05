Ccore Market Capitalization Tops $50,518.90 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $50,518.90 and approximately $150.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

