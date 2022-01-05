CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $110.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

