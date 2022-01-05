CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

