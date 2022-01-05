Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 239,790 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $42.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,393,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

