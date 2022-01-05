Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $404.05 million and $30.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,581,331,602 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,947,319 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

