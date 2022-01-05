Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.02 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.