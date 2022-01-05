carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758. carsales.com has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

