Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRS opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

