Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $250.35

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.35 and last traded at $249.70, with a volume of 1282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.00.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

