CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CareDx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CareDx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $987,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

